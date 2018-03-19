Watch: Queens Of The Stone Age Share New Video For ‘Head Like A Haunted House’

Your Monday is about to get a lot better. Queens of the Stone Age have delivered a new video for “Head Like a Haunted House,” from their No. 1, Grammy-nominated album Villains. Take a trip through a haunted house with Josh Homme and Co.

“Created, directed and art direction by frequent collaborator Liam Lynch, the video is a ghastly animated carnival ride through your worst fever-induced nightmares,” reads an official release. “Accompanied by disembodied hands, UFOs, smoldering hellscapes and grooving skeletons, Joshua Homme leads the way as he and his pack of mischief-makers sail through the nighttime sky on what else but flying coffins.”