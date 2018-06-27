Tool, A Perfect Circle Frontman Maynard James Keenan Accused Of Raping A Fan In 2000

On Friday, an anonymous Twitter user surfaced to share details from of a 2000 A Perfect Circle concert in which the person, who says they were 17 at the time, accused Tool/A Perfect Circle frontman Maynard James Keenan of raping them at 2000 concert. The series of tweets began to garner increased attention following the weekend. The account, @IWas17HeWas36, claimed Keenan invited them backstage at an A Perfect Circle and Nine Inch Nails concert before forcing himself upon them.

The claims have not been proven in court, and Keenan has not responded at this time. Warning:the following thread and excerpts from Reddit include graphic details and may be disturbing to some readers.

Deep breath. I have to anonymously tell this story because I tried to tell it from my real account and couldn’t name him directly out of fear, so I deleted the tweets. Here goes: I was 17 and he was 36. 1/ — Iwas17HeWas36 (@IWas17HeWas36) June 23, 2018

A since locked Reddit thread popped up on Tuesday where a pair of users shared similar stories of women being invited backstage to meet Keenan and being told their male friends were not welcome to join them.

“This sounds similar to an experience my roommate had at a Tool show in 2002. She went to the bathroom while her boyfriend and I were waiting in line for a beer. She comes out of the restroom, gets a couple of feet away from us, and an official looking guy with an ID approaches her and asks, ‘Do you know the lead singer’s name?’ She says, ‘Yeah, Maynard.’ He says, while waving some kind of pass, ‘Would you like to go backstage and met him?’ She says, ‘Can I bring my boyfriend?’ The dude says, ‘Sorry, he’s not into guys anymore,’ then walks of to another group of people.”

While there’s been nothing from Keenan, Ultimate Guitar says they were informed “a statement will be provided as soon as it’s available,” after reaching out to the singer-songwriter’s camp.

A Perfect Circle is currently on tour, with their next date set for Thursday, June 28 at the Download Festival in Madrid, Spain. Tool has not released new music since 2006’s 10,000 Days. A recording of the band performing in a recording studio recently surfaced, and Keenan has intimated that a new record is on the way for 2019.

More to come on this story as information becomes available.

