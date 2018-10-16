Tom Delonge Denies That His UFO Hunting Compant Is $37 MIllion In Debt

After a report was released revealing that ex-Blink-182 guitarist Tom DeLonge’s alien hunting company, To the Stars Academy of Arts & Sciences, is $37 million in debt, DeLonge took to Instagram to deny all reports.

A Blink-182 subreddit discovered a recent SEC filing, and Ars Technica broke it down, revealing that despite having open enrollment for Americans to purchase stocks, To The Stars has created a huge amount of defecit. Originally Ars Technica listed the defecit as debt, but after DeLonge took to Instagram to deny the claim, they updated their post.

“The original story mischaracterized To the Stars’ deficit as debt. This story has been changed to reflect a more accurate picture of the company’s finances,” Ars Technica wrote.

According to Complex, DeLonge has since deleted the Instagram post, but you can check out the original angry letter he wrote below.