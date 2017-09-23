Today in Rock History- Sept 23- Happy Birthday Springsteen

On this day on September 23, 1949, Bruce Springsteen was born Long Branch New Jersey.



Throughout his lengthy career, Springsteen has used his lyrics to tackle issues of politics, love, and the working class.

Although he found most of his commercial success with his early work like Born to Run (1975) and Born in the USA (1984) Springsteen has amassed a very large and loyal following. The Boss has released 18 albums, most of which have been recorded with The E Street Band.

When not working with Springsteen, members of the band have recorded solo material and have pursued successful careers as session musicians, record producers, songwriters, actors and other roles in entertainment. The most well known in their separate careers are drummer Max Weinberg, who has led his own band, first on Late Night with Conan O’Brien and then on the Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien, from 1993 to 2010, and guitarist Steven Van Zandt, who starred as Silvio Dante in the HBO television series, The Sopranos, from 1999 to 2007, and as Frank “The Fixer” Tagliano in the 2012-2014 Netflix series, Lilyhammer.

Watch this funny sketch of Max Weinberg interrupting Conan’s show from 2004.



Bruce still tours and records. He is currently doing a stint in New York at the Walter Kerr Theatre.



Here’s a live performance of Born in the USA from 1985