*Watch* Check out this bootleg of Van Halen from 1975

They were still Mammoth!

    This awesome soundboard recording of one Van Halen’s first shows at Pasadena High School in 1975, before they were signed has come up and it is a glimpse back at the very beginnings of this iconic band, they weren’t even Van Halen yet, they were still Mammoth.

    Check out the set list while you listen

    1. Chevrolet

    2. Maybe I’m A Leo

    3. Brown Sugar

    4. And We All Had A Real Good Time

    5. Walk Away

    6. Rock And Roll Hoochie Koo

    7. Don’t Call Us, We’ll Call You

    8. I Live With Fools

     

