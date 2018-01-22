The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

Barrie Police Service was called after staff at Canadian Tire conducting regular inventory noticed some big ticket items missing from the floor and were able to review video surveillance to pinpoint the culprits. On the Monday, January 13th, 2018 the two suspects attended the Canadian Tire located at 320 Bayfield Street, in the City of Barrie. The males were captured on video selecting a variety of high ticket items including vacuums and a television tallying over $2500.00. After placing them in a cart, one male purchased a few smaller items while the other male stood by with the cart full of larger items. Once the first male had a bag and receipt he passed this on to the awaiting male and exited the store to pull up the escape vehicle. The second male then exited the store with the cart full of stolen products and loaded them into the awaiting truck. They were last scene exiting the parking lot to Coulter Street in a Black Ford F-150 with an unknown licence plate.

Description Suspect #1:

Male, white

35 to 40 years-old

6’0″ – 6’2″

200lbs-230lbs

Shaved hair with full beard and mustache

Wearing a black bomber jacket with hoody, grey shirt with unknown red & green lettering, blue jeans, tan Timberland boots

Description Suspect #2:

Male, white

35 to 40-years-old

5’8″ – 5’10”

180lbs-200lbs

Goatee and short dark hair.

Wearing a black zippered coat, black shirt with horizontal white strips, silver necklace, grey baseball cap and blue jeans

Police are continuing their investigation at this time and wish for anyone who may have information to please contact PC B Carleton of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2549 or email at bcarleton@barriepolice.ca. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

On Monday 22nd January, just before 3:30am South Simcoe Police were called to a parking lot at the intersection of Holland St E and Dissette St in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury for a motor vehicle collision. Upon arrival, a female was located on the ground complaining of injuries to her legs and an ambulance attended. A male walking in the area identified himself as the driver of the vehicle involved in a collision with a pole. The officer detected the smell of alcohol on the driver’s breath and he was arrested for Impaired Driving. The 28 year old male from Newmarket was taken to the police station in Bradford and subsequently charged with Impaired Care and Control cause bodily harm and Over 80 mgs. The damaged vehicle was impounded and the driver was released with a future court date and his licence suspended for 90 days.

South Simcoe Police are seeking help from the public in locating a 16 year old female from Bradford. She was last seen by her parents on Saturday evening around 11:30pm. She left with her boyfriend “Joey” and has not returned home since. Contact was made by the female to her sister via text but her location is unknown. She may be somewhere in the Innisfil area. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Julia Haggerty, 16 years, contact South Simcoe Police at (705) 436-2141 or (905) 7765-3311.

A South Simcoe Police officer on patrol on the 4th Line of Innisfil on Friday January 19th stopped a vehicle that he recognized. The driver was known to police having been charged in October 2017 and convicted in December for Drive Under Suspension. A further check on the driver, a 41 year old male, showed that he was still suspended from driving and also that his validation sticker was expired. The male’s vehicle was impounded for 7 days for driving while suspended and he was given a future court date to answer to the charges.

Just after 2:00 pm on Sunday 21st January, South Simcoe Police received a complaint about a snowmobile being driven on Lake Simcoe in the Gilford area. Police attended the area to investigate. While on scene at the end of Shore Acres Drive a snowmobile exited from the lake. The driver of the snowmobile was spoken to and it was determined that he had been drinking alcohol. A roadside demand was made and the male, a 27 year old from Cambridge, registered a WARN and his licence was suspended for 3 days.