Sharon Osbourne: Ozzy Cheated with Six Different Women

including "some Russian teenager"

We thought Ozzy and Sharon were over last year when news broke that he had been cheating on her for four years with his hairdresser, but they renewed their vows just in time for their 35th wedding anniversary earlier this year.

In a recent interview with the Daily Telegraph, Sharon claims Ozzy cheated on her with six different women.

“There were six of them: some Russian teenager, then a masseuse in England, our masseuse out here, and then our cook,” she said. “He had women in different countries. Basically, if you’re a woman giving Ozzy either a back rub or a trolley of food, God help you.”

She also explained how she found out about his affairs. Apparently, Ozzy accidentally sent her an email meant for a mistress.

“We were sitting watching telly, Ozzy on one couch and me on the other, and he sends me this email. ‘Why did you send me this stupid email?’ I asked and when Ozzy told me he hadn’t sent me anything, I grabbed his phone and said, ‘Look!’ And of course, it was a message meant for one of his bloody women.”

