Ric Flair Hospitalized

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has been hospitalized. Saturday morning, Flair was admitted to the hospital for heart-related issues near his home in Atlanta. Initially, he was admitted for routine heart monitoring, but today, the CEO of his management company, Legacy Talent LLC asked Twitter for support their support through Flair’s “tough medical issues”.

Are u a Fan/Friend of Ric Flair?If so, we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues🙏🏻 — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 14, 2017

An ESPN 30 for 30 documentary chronicling Ric’s career is set to air in November. We want to wish “The Nature Boy” a speedy recovery.

Update (08/14 3:30pm):

According to TMZ Sports, Ric Flair has been placed in a medically induced coma in preparation for surgery.

CC image courtesy of Mark Hodgson via Flickr