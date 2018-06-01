Public Transit A Popular Choice in Wasaga Beach

Wasaga Beach is getting some real mileage out of its transit service. A review of Wasaga Beach Transit was presented at the latest meeting of council, and it shows ridership has grown a whopping 66 per cent over a five year period.

The same study says the public generally wants longer transit service hours too, in order to better accommodate inter-municipal travel. The study not only proposes a third route, more buses, and more bus stop shelters, it also suggests a bus terminal hub.

The town of Wasaga Beach currently operates two routes that run Monday to Saturday, 7am-9pm, ending a few hours earlier on Sunday. A transit link between Wasaga and Collingwood also runs at specific times daily.