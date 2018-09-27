Paul McCartney Is Releasing A Children’s Book Called ‘Hey Grandude’

Paul McCartney has announced that he will be releasing a children’s picture book called Hey Grandude! next September with Random House Kids.

McCartney has eight grandchildren who call call him “Grandude,” which is where the inspiration for the book comes from. This will be McCartney’s first picture book and second children’s book after 2005’s High in the Clouds.

“I’ve written a new children’s picture book. It’s called Hey Grandude! Why? Well… I’ve got eight grandchildren…”

Hey Grandude! will be published next September by @PuffinBooks in the UK and @randomhousekids in the US. Pre-order HERE: https://t.co/YIRHai7aTu pic.twitter.com/dFDC5zRDQ0 — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) September 27, 2018

McCartney released his most recent studio album, Egypt earlier this month, and he’s set to tour the LP in 2019.

Photo via Jimmy Baikovicius