Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Have Renewed Their Vows

They've had a rocky year

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne have had a very rocky year. Ozzy was caught cheating with a hairdresser. It then came out that he had cheated with “five women in five different countries”.

 

The couple held a private ceremony with just close family and friends in Las Vegas earlier this month to renew their vows, which Ozzy says was his idea. They’re on the cover of the latest issue of Hello! Magazine.

