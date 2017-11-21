Neil Young Will Livestream A Concert Somewhere In Canada

Just in time for Christmas, Neil Young will be treating us to all kinds of things on Dec. 1.

Last week he announced his entire music catalogue would be available for anyone to stream online for free on Dec. 1, the day his new album The Visitor will be released.

As if that’s not awesome enough, he’s going to be performing from a secret location somewhere in Canada and livestreaming it. The location is undisclosed but watch for it on Facebook.

Billboard reported that a number of holds have been put on 200-person-capacity venues across Canada that Neil Young likes and he’ll choose one some time this week. There’s speculation that it could be in Omemee, Ontario, a community in the Kawartha Lakes where he spent a lot of his childhood. But it could also be Winnipeg or Pickering, other places where he spent time in.

How cool would it be if it was in the Kawartha Lakes? I’m crossing my fingers! I remember when I saw him live at WayHome 2015 and he played an almost 3-hour set!