McDonald’s All Day Breakfast Is Here

You Get A Hashbrown! You Get A Hashbrown! Everybody Gets A Hashbrown!

The long, grueling wait is over. No longer do you have to set an alarm in hopes of making McDonald’s in time for an Egg McMuffin, because, as of today McDonald’s is now serving all-day breakfast

That means you can walk into any participating McDonald’s store after 11 a.m. and still purchase McMuffin sandwiches, hash browns, and pancakes.

“Folks are looking for and have been looking for this kind of offering for the longest time,” said McDonald’s Canada CEO John Betts. “We know we’re going to do well with it.

 

To find your closest participating McDonald’s Store, check your postal code here.

Image courtesy McDonalds via Instagram

