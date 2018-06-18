Listen: Chris Cornell’s Daughter Releases Their Prince Duet On Father’s Day

When Chris Cornell died in May of 2017, he left behind his wife, Vicky, and children. On Father’s Day, his 13 year old daughter Toni took to YouTube to share a duet she recorded with her Dad sometime before his death.

Toni shared a heartfelt message to her Dad on twitter. “You gave me courage when I didn’t have any” she said, and added “Recording this song with you was a special and amazing experience I wish I could repeat 100 times over“.

Listen to Chris & Toni Cornell’s version of Nothing Compares 2 U below: