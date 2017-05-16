Jimmy Kimmel Will Return To Host The Oscars In 2018

Despite the biggest Oscar blunder of all time happening during his first hosting gig, it was announced today that Jimmy Kimmel will return as host of the Oscars in 2018.

The show will reunite Kimmel with producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd. Next year’s ceremony will take place on March 4.

Kimmel said in a statement “Hosting the Oscars was a highlight of my career and I am grateful to Cheryl, Dawn and the Academy for asking me to return to work with two of my favorite people, Mike De Luca and Jennifer Todd,” he added “If you think we screwed up the ending this year, wait until you see what we have planned for the 90th anniversary show!”

(Image Courtesy of ABC)