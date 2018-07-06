Listen Live

Heat Wave Leads To Fire Ban Across Muskoka

Extreme Fire Danger Rating Reported

By News

While the heat wave has come to an end, it has left its mark. The heat has lead to some very dry conditions around the region, with an Extreme Fire Danger Rating across Muskoka.

The Total Fire Ban means that there is no burning permitted AT ALL. That includes fireworks.  No camp fires or outdoor cooking is allowed during a Total Fire Ban. While there is no such ban in place across Simcoe County, a higher Fire Danger Rating in many areas means you should check with your local municipality before any open air burning, and always make sure you’ve got the proper permits for any fires.

Related posts

Shots Fired in Wasaga Beach

Fatal Collision In Alliston

Police investigating stolen boat and trailer

Hospital Board recognizes Excellence

Bradford man suspected of attempted murder

Simcoe County Sports Update

Thailand rescue delayed

Man found guilty in 2015 shooting

New brew available in time for Craft Beer & BBQ Festival