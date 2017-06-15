Gene Simmons Is Trying To Trademark The “Devil Horns” Hand Gesture

Last Friday, Kiss frontman Gene Simmons applied for a trademark on the “devil horns” or “rock on” hand gesture. He claims that he was the first person to ever use it, debuting it in 1974 on the band’s Hotter Than Hell tour. Simmons says he is trademarking the gesture for, “entertainment, namely, live performances by a musical artist; personal appearances by a musical artist.”

To confirm the exact hand gesture, below is the drawing he used on the application.

Is he right? Is he actually the OG devil horns guy?

Well, take a look at the 1966 album cover for the Beatles’ singles, “Yellow Submarine” and “Eleanor Rigby.”



Yeah, thats John Lennon eight years before Simmons claims he did it first. Not to mention it’s the sign for “I love you” in the American Sign Language or that the friendly neighbourhood Spiderman has been doing the same gesture since the early 60s.

If he’s only doing this for the money, maybe he should consider renewing Gene Simmons Family Jewels.