Ford Appoints Candidates In Several Ridings – Including Barrie-Springwater-OroMedonte

Former Simcoe North MPP Garfield Dunlop has expressed interest

By News

Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford has appointed candidates in the 11 ridings in which a nomination meeting had not yet been held – including Barrie-Springwater- OroMedonte. “We have a strong team of candidates who are committed to delivering change that works for the people,” Ford said. The candidate he has chosen for Barrie-Springwater-OroMedonte is Doug Downey, a native of Simcoe County, a lawyer and  “a Progressive Conservative organizer in Simcoe County for a number of years.” Former Simcoe North MPP Garfield Dunlop had put his name forward as a candidate inn up his seat in Simcoe North for then-leader Patrick Brown. There have been suggestions in the last few days the party executive was going to distance itself from candidates with close ties to Brown.

