Federal Budget to Address Gender Pay Gap
Budget Calls for Deficit Until 2023
The Federal Government handed down a budget geared towards women and science. Liberal Finance Minister Bill Morneau released the budget today, a budget that contains measures to support women in the workplace and gender pay equity. The budget includes steps to create a National Housing Strategy to address a fluctuating market. Morneau says the budget allows for an advisory council to look at establishing a national pharmacare plan, but doesn’t detail the costs or timeline associated with it. The budget does not address the national deficit, now expected to persist until 2023.
Other budget highlights include:
- An additional $172.6m in spending over 3 years for clean drinking water on reserves.
- First Nations Child and Family Services to receive an addtional $1.3b over six years.
- $50m over five years to support local independent journalism.
- $30m over three years to support women and girls’ participation in sports.
- Ten million towards an RCMP unit to investigate over 25,000 cases of “unfounded” sexual assaults
- free admission for children into Canada’s national parks.