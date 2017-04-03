Disney Re-Creates ‘Rogue One’ Story Using Lego

With The LEGO Movie and The LEGO Batman Movie both being massive successes, it looks like viewers just can’t get enough of LEGO animation. In light of this trend, Disney has made a new short film called Star Wars: Rogue One As Told By LEGO. The film features the Rogue One characters re-imagined as LEGO characters with narration provided by a young kid seemingly playing with LEGO in their room.

In true Toy Story fashion, the short movie transitions in and out between the world of the LEGO characters and the world of the child that’s narrating the story. Watch Star Wars: Rogue One As Told By LEGO below.