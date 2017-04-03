Listen Live

Disney Re-Creates ‘Rogue One’ Story Using Lego

Rebellions Are Built On Hope

By Uncategorized

With The LEGO Movie and The LEGO Batman Movie both being massive successes, it looks like viewers just can’t get enough of LEGO animation. In light of this trend, Disney has made a new short film called Star Wars: Rogue One As Told By LEGO. The film features the Rogue One characters re-imagined as LEGO characters with narration provided by a young kid seemingly playing with LEGO in their room.

In true Toy Story fashion, the short movie transitions in and out between the world of the LEGO characters and the world of the child that’s narrating the story. Watch Star Wars: Rogue One As Told By LEGO below.

Related posts

Watch: Radiohead Bring Back ‘House Of Cards’ At Atlanta Concert

Watch: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella At Wrestlemania

Watch: Feist Pays Tribute To Leonard Cohen At The Junos

Juno 2017 Highlights

Bob Dylan Is Ready To Accept His Nobel Prize

WATCH: (or DON’T WATCH) Stephen King’s ‘IT’ Teaser Trailer

WATCH: Game of Thrones Season 7 Trailer

Canadian Dog Breaks Balloon Popping World Record

WATCH: Michael Jackson’s ‘Beat It’ With Eddie Van Halen’s Guitar Solo Played on Bottles