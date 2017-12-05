Director Brian Singer Fired From Queen Biopic Bohemian Rhapsody

Producers of FOX’s Queen/Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody have removed Bryan Singer from the director’s chair, The Hollywood Reporter reports. Production on the film was temporarily shut down recently after Singer failed to return to the set following American Thanksgiving weekend.

The Hollywood Reporter indicated that rumours of conflict between Singer and star Rami Malek are at the centre of the former’s departure. Singer has denied any claims of “unprofessionalism” on his part. The director issued a statement Monday night.

“Rumors that my unexpected departure from the film was sparked by a dispute I had with Rami Malek are not true,” Singer said. “While, at times, we did have creative differences on set, Rami and I successfully put those differences behind us and continued to work on the film together until just prior to Thanksgiving.”

The studio is expected to name a new director in the next couple days.

