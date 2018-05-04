Canadian Starbucks Stores Taking a Half Day To Address Bias

Starbucks stores across Canada will close in mid-June so its employees can be trained on inclusion. The Canadian arm of the coffee chain will lock its doors on the afternoon of June 11th, according to a letter from Starbucks Canada President Michael Conway, so that employees may “participate in a training session designed to address implicit bias, promote conscious inclusion, and ensure everyone inside a Starbucks store feels safe and welcome.”

This comes following a similar move by state-side Starbucks stores, after the chain was accused of racial bias following the arrest of two black men last month. The pair were arrested at a Philadelphia coffee shop on April 12th, after having a seat to wait for an acquaintance. The manager called police shortly after, and while the pair were taken into custody on suspicion of trespassing, no charges were laid. The two men later came to a settlement with both the coffee company and the City of Philadelphia, receiving a symbolic $1 each and a promise to establish a $200,000 grant to assist entrepreneurial high school students. American Starbucks stores are to close part of May 28th for inclusion training.