Cab Fare Deregulation “Anti-Climactic” – Mayor Lehman

Few changes, few complaints

By News

Despite fears of price-gouging and undercutting, Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman says the city’s experiment with no set taxi fares appears to be going well. In fact, he says it’s been anti-climactic…

Lehman says he hasn’t heard of any major changes to what UBER and the taxi industry have been charging; that there have been slight changes in what some of the ride-sharing operations charge. That suggests to him the companies have adjusted and have adopted a wait-and-see attitude. Listen below for more from the mayor on the first few weeks of the pilot project…

Click here to comment on the state of the ride-sharing and taxi industries in Barrie.

NOTE: Under the new bylaw, licensing fees have been adjusted – higher for the cab companies, but lower for the drivers and their vehicles, and all concerned are subject to minimum standards. Among them, drivers having a valid provincial licence, a good driving record and adequate insurance and vehicles being in good repair.

