Bruce Willis Says ‘Die Hard Is Not A Christmas Movie’

One of the long-running arguments among film buffs is whether or not the classic 1988 action-thriller Die Hard should be considered a Christmas movie. The film, which launched Bruce Willis into superstardom, takes place over Christmas Eve. Willis stars as John McLane, an off-duty New York City police officer who finds himself fending off a terrorist plot in a Los Angeles skyscraper.

As far as Christmas themes go, the film features several classic holiday songs and Willis using some Christmas props to play gags on some terrorists. While the film was released in July of 1988, it’s widely considered one of the greatest Christmas films of all-time. Screenwriter Steven E. de Souza has even hailed it as a Christmas film.

So, what does Bruce Willis think? Willis was the subject of a Comedy Central Roast over the weekend, where he finally weighed in on one of film’s most heavily-debated topics.

“Die Hard is not a Christmas movie. It’s a god damn Bruce Willis movie,” the 63-year-old actor emphatically declared to cap off his own Roast.

Bruce Willis finally weighs in on whether #DieHard is a Christmas movie https://t.co/sPkXKDFqhc pic.twitter.com/jRG0Iq0I0A — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 15, 2018

There you have it… and who wants to argue with John McLane?

Willis’ Roast was quite the affair, which featured the likes ofJoseph Gordon-Levitt, Ed Norton, and his ex-wife Demi Moore lining up to take some hilarious shots at him.