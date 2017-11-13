Better to Be Hurt in The Daytime

If you’re going to get hurt, best do it when the sun is shining. Research out of the UK’s MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology indicates a wound heals more quickly if it occurs during the day rather than after dark, thanks to the body’s own internal clock. In some cases, burns suffered during the day healed eleven days faster than those from the night time. Lead researchers here say the info could lead to better wound treatment and therapies. Read more about it here.