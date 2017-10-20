Barrie Residents Receive Ontario 150 Awards

Nineteen women, 11 men, 8 youths and three groups were honoured with Ontario 150 Awards last night at South Shore Centre in Barrie. MPP Ann Hoggarth citing them for helping build Barrie into a vibrant and compassionate community.

The individuals receiving this award have helped volunteer in our community in one of the following ways: Celebrating diversity/inclusion, Protecting Barrie’s Heritage, Protecting Barrie’s Environment, Promoting a healthy community, and Building Barrie’s capacity to be more vibrant and compassionate.

The recipients of the award are:

Women

Kathy McCarroll

Mary-Florence Bartley

Jean McGinley

Betty Fyshe

Barb White

Sylvia Patfield

Sandra Porter

Dorothy McIlravey

Victoria Potter

Lori Aylwin

Linda Moorhouse

Ina Smith

Mona Taylor

Lorriane Lowe

Shannon Murree

Wendy Lee

Krista Green

Margo Fraser

Lynn Monague -Sauve

Men

Ernest Matton

Mark Fisher

Tom McBride

Terry Hoffman

Tom Scharf

David Lowe

Peter Silveira

Dr. Sam Quadri

Rodney Burns

Stewart Garner

Paul Millington

