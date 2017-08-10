Anthony Scaramucci to Appear on Colbert
This coming Monday, Anthony Scaramucci will appear on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
On Monday 8/14 Anthony Scaramucci will be my guest on @colbertlateshow. This is just a heads up for our censors to get ready! #themooch
— Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) August 9, 2017
Scaramucci has not appeared on television since his ten-day stint as the White House Communications Director. The Mooch will also appear with George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday.
