Anthony Scaramucci to Appear on Colbert

This coming Monday, Anthony Scaramucci will appear on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

On Monday 8/14 Anthony Scaramucci will be my guest on @colbertlateshow. This is just a heads up for our censors to get ready! #themooch — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) August 9, 2017

Scaramucci has not appeared on television since his ten-day stint as the White House Communications Director. The Mooch will also appear with George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday.

CC image courtesy of Marco Verch via Flickr