Listen Live

Anthony Scaramucci to Appear on Colbert

Scaramucci has not appeared on television his stint as the WH Communications Director

By Entertainment, Politics

This coming Monday, Anthony Scaramucci will appear on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Scaramucci has not appeared on television since his ten-day stint as the White House Communications Director. The Mooch will also appear with George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday.

CC image courtesy of Marco Verch via Flickr

Related posts

Netflix Canada Raises Their Prices

Adam West’s Final Performance as Batman

David Hasselhoff Confirms ‘Knight Rider’ Reboot

Jerry Seinfeld Hug Redemption

Liam Gallagher Talks Bono, Grohl & A$AP Rocky

WATCH: Trailer for Mother!

The Night’s Watch Are Wearing IKEA Rugs

David Letterman Returns to TV

Josh Brolin as Cable in Deadpool 2