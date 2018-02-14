Listen Live

Alleged Drunk Driver Called the Cops on Himself

Driver Accused of Hitting Car, Curb, Hydro Box, Before Fleeing The Scene

A young Bradford man proved smart enough to know when to face the music. South Simcoe Police say the driver of a car that fled the scene of a crash in Bradford on Sunday actually called them. It’s said the vehicle hit a parked car on Summerlyn Trail around 4:00 that afternoon, before mounting a curb, hitting a hydro box, and taking off. Police say the driver, a 23-year-old man, called the cops shortly after to admit to being a disqualified drunk driver. He even gave police his address, and waited for their arrival. The vehicle suffered heavy front end damage.

