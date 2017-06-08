8 Scenic Trails You’d Be A Fool Not To Explore

McCrae Lake Conservation Trail

This trail is a true hidden gem. You won’t find much about it with a google search (I’ll save you the trouble, click here), maybe because those that know about it want to keep it for themselves. The 2.8 km trail winds its way around McCrae Lake. The views from Eagle’s Nest lookout and Crow’s Cliff are truly spectacular

Lookout Point Trail

A 3 and a half km loop in the heart of Killbear Provincial Park, this trail winds through a forests and rock. The payoff is the unreal view of Georgian Bay at the midway point.

A post shared by Dan (@dont_blink_pls) on Nov 11, 2016 at 8:56pm PST

Mono Cliffs

Just outside of Orangeville, on the Bruce Trail, Mono Cliffs Provincial Park has a trail for every level of ability. But, whether you choose the to tackle the almost 5 km Walter Tovell Trail or a opt for a more relaxed stroll on the Link Trail you’re guaranteed incredible scenery.

As High As You Can Go

Just outside of Collingwood, you can find the highest point on the Bruce Trail. “As High As You Can Go” is 540 metres above sea level, and the view is well worth the hike to get there

Centennial Ridges Trail

Centennial Ridges Trail in Algonquin Park is for the more seasoned hiker. It’s a challenging 10.5 km loop, that circles along two seperate ridges and visits 5 different cliffs. It is very demanding, but worth it!

A post shared by Geoff George (@geoffgeorgephoto) on May 30, 2017 at 2:24pm PDT

White Bear Forest Old Growth Trail



It is a journey to get to Finlayson Point Provincial Park in Temagami, but once you’re there you won’t be disappointed. This is an interconnected series of trails, venturing through the old growth red and white pine forest. You’ll find a fire tower and viewing platform to extend views of the park.

A post shared by christie (@christiedekker) on Aug 19, 2016 at 4:17pm PDT

Cup & Saucer Trail

You have two options to choose from on the Cup & Saucer Trail on Manitoulin Island. Depending on if you choose the White or the Blue trail the hike can take either 20 minutes or over 4 hours, and the reward is the amazing views of the Island’s well known cliffs.

Dossyonshing Trail

This easy going trail is perfect for a day trip. Located on Beausoleil Island, in Georgian Bay Islands National Park, it is accessible only by boat. If you don’t have your own boat or kayak, the DayTripper or a water taxi are other options. The DayTripper launch point is at 2611 Honey Harbour Road, Honey Harbour.

Main Image Courtesy Of Noah Campbell