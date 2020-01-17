WHAT’S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND!
JANUARY 17, 18 & 19
BARRIELICIOUS FOOD FESTIVAL
January 17th – February 2nd
- 40+ locally owned restaurants participating
- 3-Course meals
- Fixed prices at $15, $20, $25 & $30 per person
- See the full list and make reservations here
BARRIE WOMEN’S SHOW
January 18th & 19th
- Located at Bradford Greenhouses Garden Gallery
HALIBURTON HIGHLANDS DOG SLED DERBY
January 18th & 19th
- Located at Pinestone Resort, Haliburton
- Nobody loves cold weather and snowy conditions more than these dogs!
SATURDAY JANUARY 18th
9:30AM 1 & 2 Dog Skijoring
10:30AM 4 Dog Race
12:00PM 6 Dog Race
1:15PM Kid & Mutt
1:45PM 8 Dog Race
2:45PM Youth race
2:55PM Novice race
3:00PM Kicksled Race
8:00PM Rock & Roll Never Forgets -Concert at Pinestone
(Bob Seger tribute band)
SUNDAY, JANUARY 19th
9:00AM 1 & 2 Dog Skijoring
10:00AM 4 Dog race
11:30AM 6 Dog race
1:00PM 8 Dog race
2:00PM Youth Race
2:10PM Novice Race
2:15PM Kick Sled Race
OHL GAME NIGHT IN BARRIE
Saturday, January 18th
- In Colts Country at Paul Sadlon Arena
- Barrie Colts vs. Mississauge Steelheads
- Central Division matchup
CHRIS D’ELIA AT CASINO RAMA
January 17 & 18
TORONTO BOAT SHOW
January 17th – 26th
- Located at Enercare Centre
- North America’s largest indoor boat show
- Featuring the world’s largest indoor lake
ON-GOING THIS WINTER
CITY OF BARRIE OUTDOOR SKATING RINKS
(Open daily weather permitting)
- Circle at the Centre, City Hall (70 Collier St)
Current Status: OPEN
- Centennial Park Community Ice Rink (95 Lakeshore Drive)
Current Status: OPEN
Open 7 days a week 10am–10pm, weather-permitting
User Schedule:
• Pleasure Skating: 10am–12 noon
• Shinny Hockey: 12 noon – 2pm
• Pleasure Skating: 2–4pm
• Shinny Hockey: 4–6pm
• Pleasure Skating: 6–8pm
• Shinny Hockey: 8–10pm
BLUEMINATION DREAM TRAIL
Village at Blue Mountain, Collingwood
- Open until 10pm nightly
- Free to enjoy
- Pet friendly
- 1 km long magical winter stroll
- Spectacular light exhibits