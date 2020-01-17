Listen Live

WHAT’S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND!

JANUARY 17, 18 & 19

BARRIELICIOUS FOOD FESTIVAL

January 17th – February 2nd

  • 40+ locally owned restaurants participating
  • 3-Course meals
  • Fixed prices at $15, $20, $25 & $30 per person
  • See the full list and make reservations here

BARRIE WOMEN’S SHOW

January 18th & 19th

  • Located at Bradford Greenhouses Garden Gallery

HALIBURTON HIGHLANDS DOG SLED DERBY

January 18th & 19th

  • Located at Pinestone Resort, Haliburton
  • Nobody loves cold weather and snowy conditions more than these dogs!
SATURDAY JANUARY 18th
9:30AM 1 & 2 Dog Skijoring
10:30AM 4 Dog Race
12:00PM 6 Dog Race
1:15PM Kid & Mutt
1:45PM 8 Dog Race
2:45PM Youth race
2:55PM Novice race
3:00PM Kicksled Race
8:00PM Rock & Roll Never Forgets -Concert at Pinestone
(Bob Seger tribute band)
SUNDAY, JANUARY 19th
9:00AM 1 & 2 Dog Skijoring
10:00AM 4 Dog race
11:30AM 6 Dog race
1:00PM 8 Dog race
2:00PM Youth Race
2:10PM Novice Race
2:15PM Kick Sled Race

OHL GAME NIGHT IN BARRIE

Saturday, January 18th

  • In Colts Country at Paul Sadlon Arena
  • Barrie Colts vs. Mississauge Steelheads
  • Central Division matchup

CHRIS D’ELIA AT CASINO RAMA

January 17 & 18

TORONTO BOAT SHOW

January 17th – 26th

  • Located at Enercare Centre
  • North America’s largest indoor boat show
  • Featuring the world’s largest indoor lake

ON-GOING THIS WINTER

CITY OF BARRIE OUTDOOR SKATING RINKS

(Open daily weather permitting)

  • Circle at the Centre, City Hall (70 Collier St)
    Current Status: OPEN                
  • Centennial Park Community Ice Rink (95 Lakeshore Drive)
    Current Status: OPEN
    Open 7 days a week 10am–10pm, w​eather-permitting 
    User Schedule: ​
    • Pleasure Skating: 10am–12 noon ​
    • Shinny Hockey: 12 noon – 2pm
    • Pleasure Skating: 2–4pm
    • Shinny Hockey: 4–6pm  ​
    • Pleasure Skating: 6–8pm   ​
    • Shinny Hockey: 8–10pm

BLUEMINATION DREAM TRAIL

Village at Blue Mountain, Collingwood

  • Open until 10pm nightly
  • Free to enjoy
  • Pet friendly
  • 1 km long magical winter stroll
  • Spectacular light exhibits

Barrielicious 2020