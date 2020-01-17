LISTEN* New Green Day

We can expect the full album from Green Day named, Father Of All…, to drop early February. This is actually the 13th album from Green Day, which seems wild to think of. It aged me today to look up Green Day and realize they have been around since 1986! & Billie Joe Armstrong is a few years away from 50! He doesn’t look it—but still. He’s 47 years old.

Have a listen to their latest track from their upcoming album, ‘Oh Yeah!’ below.

Green Day will be touring this summer with Weezer and Fall Out Boy for the Hella Mega Tour and make their stop in our province on August 24th in Toronto. Tickets available here.