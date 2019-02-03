Rock 95 Football Party @ Buffalo Wild Wings

Join The Rock 95 Morning Crew At Buffalo Wild Wings in Park Place this Sunday, February 3rd for the Big Game!

There will be prizes to be won, specials on; Budweiser, and over 40 TV’s to choose from!

Plus Rock 95 will be running a free Football Square grid, where 100 lucky people in attendance will have the chance to win great prizes like: an NFL Mini Fridge,

And everyone in attendance will have the chance to win tickets to see the Trews live in Concert on March 1st!

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 pm, make our reservation today or get there early to get a seat, don’t miss out on the biggest football party in Barrie!

The Rock 95 Football Party Sunday, February 3rd, 2019 at Buffalo Wild Wings In Park Place