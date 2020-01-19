This weekend, January 17th-19th, is Big Brothers Big Sisters ORILLIA AND DISTRICT’s Annual Fundraising Adult Hockey Tournament, sponsored By Muskoka Brewery, formerly Brewery Bay Oldtimers.

Come out to the Rotary Place in Orillia for fun hockey, silent auctions with prizes that include: car detailing, AUTHENTIC AND SIGNED LEAFS JERSEY, several $100 gift cards from local restaurants, high end Adidas eyewear, golf foursomes with carts and much more!

All proceed go to Big Brothers Big Sisters ORILLIA AND DISTRICT.