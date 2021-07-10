There’s An Easter Egg Message In The New Big Wreck ft. Chad Kroeger Video

Big Wreck and Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger have got a new track out Middle Of Nowhere and a lyrical music video was released. At the 1:20 mark it was not hard to notice in the top right hand corner there was someone doing some sign language. Considering this was a lyrical video, some found this a little weird…

Obviously, because this is the internet someone has already translated it from the Big Wreck Fan Group on Facebook.



