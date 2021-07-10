The Arkells Shut Down A No Frills For One Thing I Know

The Arkell’s are pumping out the summer jams this year, and its very obvious they got creative with the recording of their music videos, including using green screens, road tripping around Ontario and now One Thing I Know was recorded in a No Frills in the Dufferin Mall. Oh, and with this music video we got an album announcement, Blink Once hits September 30th

BLINK ONCE. Coming September 30th.

Includes: You Can Get It, All Roads, Years In The Making and One Thing I Know.

Pre-order vinyl and pre-save the album now: https://t.co/XeCReYZS7t pic.twitter.com/uz3MCvSOxN — ARKELLS (@arkellsmusic) July 8, 2021



