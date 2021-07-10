Listen Live

The Arkells Shut Down A No Frills For One Thing I Know

The new video comes with an album announcement.

The Arkell’s are pumping out the summer jams this year, and its very obvious they got creative with the recording of their music videos, including using green screens, road tripping around Ontario and now One Thing I Know  was recorded in a No Frills in the Dufferin Mall. Oh, and with this music video we got an album announcement, Blink Once hits September 30th

 


 

