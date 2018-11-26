Rock 95 & MF Live Present: ROXODUS MUSIC FEST

ROCK 95 and MF Live present ROXODUS taking place in Edenvale, Ontario July 11th-14th 2019!

Roxodus is the Country’s Biggest Music Festival featuring: Kid Rock, Nickelback, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Alice Cooper, Peter Frampton, Cheap Trick and many more!

Early Bird weekend tickets go on sale on Friday November 30th as well as RV and Tent Camping packages.

But the Morning Crew is giving you the chance to beat the box office and win tickets all this week!

Additional musical guests include: Headpins, Lee Aaron, Streetheart, Prism, Honeymoon Suite, Saga and Lita Ford

For more details click here