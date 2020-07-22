Listen Live

Rolling Stones Release Previously Unheard Song

Featuring Jimmy Page!

By Host Blogs, Music

The Rolling Stones have just released a previously unheard and never before released song called Scarlett”.  

It was a song recorded by the Rolling Stones in 1974 and featuring Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin and multi-instrumentalist Rick Grech who played bass with Traffic, Blind Faith, and Family over the years.

Mick Jagger commented: “I remember first jamming this with Jimmy and Keith in Ronnie’s basement studio. It was a great session.”

Keith Richards added: ‘’My recollection is we walked in at the end of a Zeppelin session. They were just leaving, and we were booked in next and I believe that Jimmy decided to stay. We weren’t actually cutting it as a track, it was basically for a demo, a demonstration, you know, just to get the feel of it, but it came out well, with a line up like that, you know, we better use it.‘’

The previously unreleased song follows up on the the huge success and acclaim of the Stones’ recent “Living In A Ghost Town” and will also be featured on the Rolling Stones upcoming multi-format release of Goats Head Soup 2020 which will be released on September 4 worldwide via Universal Music Group.

To listen to the new release, click the player below.

 

 

 

 

 

Related posts

ACDC Launch Documentary to Commemorate 40th Anniversary of Back in Black

Alice Cooper Brand Chocolate Milk is Coming

LISTEN: Bon Jovi Releases Protest Song ‘American Reckoning’