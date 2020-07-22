Rolling Stones Release Previously Unheard Song

The Rolling Stones have just released a previously unheard and never before released song called “Scarlett”.

It was a song recorded by the Rolling Stones in 1974 and featuring Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin and multi-instrumentalist Rick Grech who played bass with Traffic, Blind Faith, and Family over the years.

Mick Jagger commented: “I remember first jamming this with Jimmy and Keith in Ronnie’s basement studio. It was a great session.”

Keith Richards added: ‘’My recollection is we walked in at the end of a Zeppelin session. They were just leaving, and we were booked in next and I believe that Jimmy decided to stay. We weren’t actually cutting it as a track, it was basically for a demo, a demonstration, you know, just to get the feel of it, but it came out well, with a line up like that, you know, we better use it.‘’

The previously unreleased song follows up on the the huge success and acclaim of the Stones’ recent “Living In A Ghost Town” and will also be featured on the Rolling Stones upcoming multi-format release of Goats Head Soup 2020 which will be released on September 4 worldwide via Universal Music Group.

To listen to the new release, click the player below.