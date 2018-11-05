Listen Live

Queen Biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” Debuts At No. 1 At Box Office

The Freddie Mercury biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody raked it in at the box office this weekend. It earned $50 million in ticket sales in the U.S. and Canada and another $72.5 million internationally. That’s far beyond the expectations, which was $35-40 million.

I was definitely part of contributing to that! I ran to the theatre opening day for a matinee. If you haven’t seen it yet and you’re a Queen fan, make sure to check it out!


