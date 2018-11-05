WATCH: Greatest Touchdown Celebration by CFL Linesman

Touchdown celebrations are easily some of the most entertaining things about the sport. The most glorious touchdown celebration happened Friday night in the CFL.

The Ottawa Redblacks took on the Toronto Argonauts at TD Place Stadium and Redblacks’ running back Mossis Madu ended up getting a touchdown from the one yard line. Not even Madu was as excited as offensive lineman Jon Gott. He ran to the stands, grabbed a beer from a fan, chugged it and smashed the can on his helmet.

They celebrate TDs a little differently in the Canadian Football League. pic.twitter.com/oDCrGbHWyH — ESPN (@espn) November 3, 2018

Time for a cold one. Jon Gott chugs a beer after our last TD.#RNationLive #CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/Hj0AUvBdI5 — Ottawa REDBLACKS-y (@REDBLACKS) November 3, 2018

If he did this in the NFL, he would have been suspended for seven games.