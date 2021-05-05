OK GO Brings 15,000 Artist Together
Performing 6 new songs together, safely from their homes.
OK GO are famous for their music videos, always fun and creative in ways you wouldn’t expect from the band, starting with choreography on treadmills to riding the Vomit Comet to get a cool video filmed without gravity! This new one from the band is one that brought together 15,000 artists from 35 states and 21 countries.
It started when a high school choir asking for the music to perform , and that grew into the band releasing music and having all these people perform this 6 songs together yet apart.