NEW Black Keys – Wild Child

The Dropout Boogie album is coming May 13th

The Black Keys have released their next single off of the Dropout Boogie album that is coming May 13th, 2022. May 13th is actually is the day before the 20th anniversary of their first record The Big Come Up.

In Wild Child, Dan and Patrick head to school to “get in touch with their blue-collar side” and the school experience in this video is UNREAL!

Check out the video for Wild Child below and grab details on their Budweiser Stage show this September here.


