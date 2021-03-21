New Greta Van Fleet – Broken Bells

Greta Van Fleet is releasing The Battle At Garden’s Gate on April 16, and to drum up more excitement for the new album, they released Broken Bells. When asked about the track the guys say that “’Broken Bells’ is what the fetter of society does to impact a pure and innocent soul. Our intention is to remove the obligation of generational synthetic expectations; break down these walls and not build new ones,”.

Sam and John Kiszka have said that creating this album has really helped them grow as a band and they are very excited for everyone to hear the album.



