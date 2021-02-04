New Alice Cooper – Social Debris

Alice Cooper is another artist getting ready to release an album in 2021, Detroit Stories hits February 26th, but for Alice’s 73’ed birthday he released Social Debris which was recorded with the original Alice Cooper band!

Happy Birthday to… me! To celebrate my birthday, I have a gift for you. A free download of my new song, “Social Debris,” to keep forever. Get yours now at https://t.co/oJnoscc28T Stream it here: https://t.co/09ZeHj3IWA pic.twitter.com/NPJk6RPx4n — Alice Cooper (@alicecooper) February 4, 2021

