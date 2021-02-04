Listen Live

New Alice Cooper – Social Debris

We're getting Detroit Stories Feb 26th

Alice Cooper is another artist getting ready to release an album in 2021, Detroit Stories hits February 26th, but for Alice’s 73’ed birthday he released Social Debris which was recorded with the original Alice Cooper band!

 

 

Whatcha think?

 

