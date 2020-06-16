Neal Peart is back featured in a short film: Growth Rings
Listen to Neal Peart in Growth Rings....a truly remarkable voyage into creativity.
This is a stunning glimpse into another world.
Created in collaboration with DW Drums the release statement says, “This short film honors the way in which music marks moments in our lives, Just as the life of a tree can be understood through its growth rings, we can look at the milestones and eras of our lives and reminiscence of the songs and bands that resonated with us during those times.”