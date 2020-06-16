Ford is Releasing a Brand New Bronco…on O.J. Simpson’s Birthday

The infamous car chase that O.J. Simpson took police on in 1994 put the Ford Bronco on the map.

Ford has announced they’re releasing a brand new Ford Bronco on July 9th, which just so happens to be O.J. Simpson’s 73rd birthday.

A spokesperson for the company says the release falling on his birthday is purely coincidental and that they will not be changing the release date.

Simpson fled from the police for hours, and the car chase is still one of the most-watched news events of all time. He was accused of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. He was acquitted in 1995 after spending 11 months on trial.

(cover photo via Charles LeBlanc flickr)