A partnership between Oro-Medonte Chamber of Commerce & Tourism and Oro World’s Fair, Sponsored by The Hitch House.

The Mystical Lights Drive Thru’s Opening Night Friday December 3rd 5p.m.

Enjoy Frosty’s Tunnel, Santas Tower and many displays from local businesses through the fairgrounds.

At the gate they will be collecting non- perishable food items and toys to be given out to people in need in the community from families to seniors.

The Mystical Lights Drive Thru is a safe fun event for families to enjoy during the holiday season.

$15.00 per vehicle and you can order tickets ahead of time on line.

Open 5pm-9pm Friday-Sunday December 3rd to January 2. Not open Christmas Eve or Christmas.

