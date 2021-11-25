Bruce Willis Trends on Twitter Thanks to NASA

Armageddon was a huge movie in 1998. The film followed a group of blue-collar deep-core drillers sent by NASA to stop a gigantic asteroid from hitting earth. Bruce Willis was one of the stars.

This is the song that makes you instantly think of the movie. Play this while you read to completely immerse yourself in this story.

NASA has launched a spacecraft to fly directly into an asteroid. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft launched early on Wednesday on a SpaceX rocket.

The goal of the mission is to test asteroid-deflecting technology to test whether intentionally crashing an object into an asteroid is an effective way of possibly protecting earth from an incoming asteroid in the future.

DART is scheduled to hit the asteroid sometime in 2022 nearly 7 million miles from earth.

NASA invited Bruce Willis to the launch of the spacecraft but he declined the offer.

Twitter had a field day.

1. Atari in 1979 – redirecting asteroids

2. Bruce Willis in 1998 – redirecting asteroids

3. NASA & SpaceX in 2021 – redirecting asteroids Humans making sci-fi a reality. Amazing to see. — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) November 24, 2021

Wait! Will Bruce Willis be back in time for Christmas? I haven’t seen Die Hard this year yet. https://t.co/MiXpEWgBSa — Deep Longstop 🐶🏏 🍻 (@deeplongstop) November 24, 2021

Good luck to Bruce Willis on this important mission https://t.co/6UmgSbfQiN — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) November 23, 2021

via [theHill]

cover image via Gage Skidmore Flickr