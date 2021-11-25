Listen Live

Bruce Willis Trends on Twitter Thanks to NASA

NASA is attempting to intercept an asteroid

Armageddon was a huge movie in 1998. The film followed a group of blue-collar deep-core drillers sent by NASA to stop a gigantic asteroid from hitting earth. Bruce Willis was one of the stars.

This is the song that makes you instantly think of the movie. Play this while you read to completely immerse yourself in this story.

NASA has launched a spacecraft to fly directly into an asteroid. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft launched early on Wednesday on a SpaceX rocket.

The goal of the mission is to test asteroid-deflecting technology to test whether intentionally crashing an object into an asteroid is an effective way of possibly protecting earth from an incoming asteroid in the future.

DART is scheduled to hit the asteroid sometime in 2022 nearly 7 million miles from earth.

NASA invited Bruce Willis to the launch of the spacecraft but he declined the offer.

Twitter had a field day.

via [theHill]
cover image via Gage Skidmore Flickr

