*Listen* Dave Grohl + Mick Jagger = Eazy Sleazy

Dave Grohl Just Can't Stay out of the headlines

Message from Mick Jagger’s Youtube:

I wanted to share this song that I wrote about eventually coming out of lockdown, with some much needed optimism – thank you to Dave Grohl for jumping on drums, bass and guitar, it was a lot of fun working with you on this – hope you all enjoy Eazy Sleazy !

Dave Grohl’s name just can’t stay out of the headlines, and it’s always for something awesome, just yesterday we learned he is hosting a new music Documentary, What Drives Us, due out at the end of the month, he has a book coming out in October, and now teaming up with Mick Jagger for ‘Eazy Sleazy.’

