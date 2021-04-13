Terry Fox’s Legacy Of Resilience Resonates With Canadians During Pandemic

It was 41 years ago that Terry Fox started his Marathon of Hope. His goal was to run across Canada in support of cancer research. His legacy continues to live on but it was his resilience that has been resonating with Canadians lately as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fred Fox, Terry’s brother, said that Terry didn’t know how long the marathon would take but that he would just have to keep putting one foot in front of the other to reach the finish line. He started out in St. John’s, Newfoundland and made it to Thunder Bay before cancer took his life.

We’ve all seen what one man can accomplish. Let’s see what happens when we all try. Give today and honour Terry’s try. #tryliketerryhttps://t.co/rruEbjwPau pic.twitter.com/Gm5D9sKIoe — TerryFoxFoundation (@TerryFoxCanada) April 12, 2021

Fred continued saying Terry would want Canadians to remember that the crisis is a marathon, not a sprint, and the only way to reach the other side is one step at a time. And that’s what we have to keep on doing during this pandemic.

Main Image via Twitter / @tfri_research