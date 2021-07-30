https://www.backyardcampout.ca/

The need for support for youth experiencing homelessness doesn’t stop during a pandemic. Youth Haven is open, and continuing to provide food, shelter, counselling and medical care, but they need your help.

Join in on Youth Haven’s 2nd Annual Backyard Campout for Youth!

Any night between Friday, July 30 and Monday, August 2, Campout in your backyard, living room, campground or location of your choice.

Register as an individual or team, raise funds for a great cause – AND have a fun campout!

All proceeds will go towards supporting youth who are experiencing homelessness within our community.